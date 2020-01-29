KSP investigation leads to arrest of Paducah woman on abuse charges

A Paducah woman is behind bars on abuse charges after a Kentucky State Police investigation.

Authorities say a juvenile male was transported to Baptist Health in Paducah in July of 2019 due to complications breathing.

Emergency Medical Staff were able to save his life. He was then transported to a medical facility in Louisville due to his critical condition.

The juvenile was diagnosed to be suffering from severe malnutrition which had threatened his life. An investigation was conducted by detectives with the Kentucky State Police and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in reference to the incident.

The case was presented to a McCracken County Grand Jury. On Wednesday.

52-year-old Laurie Pittman, of Paducah, was arrested by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on a warrant of indictment for one charge of Criminal Abuse, 2nd Degree (Class D Felony).

She was taken to the McCracken County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police Detective David Dick.