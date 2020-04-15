KSP is investigating missing Hart County woman

The Kentucky State Police, in Bowling Green is investigating a Hart County woman that is missing.

Jeana D. Jewell, 35 years old of Horse Cave, was last seen on Monday April 13th in the Horse Cave community of Hart County.

Jewell is described as a white female, 5’4” in height, weighing approximately 140 lbs, blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt near her residence on Walker Stewart Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jeana Jewell is asked to contact KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010