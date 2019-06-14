Police arrest man who escaped twice; tried to run over KSP trooper in Louisville

On June 11, 2019, KSP Post 4 Trooper Eric Smallwood, while on routine patrol, observed a vehicle in the parking lot of the Kroger at 10645 Dixie Highway in Louisville.

As Trooper Smallwood attempted to make contact with the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Thomas A. Trummer, the vehicle took off dragging Trooper Smallwood with the vehicle.

Trooper Smallwood ended up losing Trummer and later obtained arrest warrants for assault 3rd degree, fleeing and evading 1st degree and wanton Endangerment 1st of a police officer.

Two days later, on June 13, 2019, KSP Post 4 was able to locate Trummer in the area of Hotel Louisville on the corner of Broadway and 2nd street.

Troopers located Trummer parking his vehicle in the hotel parking lot. As Troopers attempted to make contact with Trummer, he again fled the scene before ramming another car, a KSP cruiser, and nearly striking a trooper. At that time, Troopers fired at the vehicle. Trummer, along with a female passenger, sped through the parking lot and through an iron fence into heavy traffic.

Louisville Metro Police Department was requested to assist in the search. LMPD air, K-9, and other specialty units assisted KSP in locating Trummer. At approximately 8:32, Trummer was located in Lannan Park and taken into custody without further incident and lodged in Louisville Metro Corrections.