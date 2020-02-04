KSP looking for escaped Madisonville inmate

Kentucky State Police Post 2 is looking for an inmate who escaped from work release at the Madisonville Sanitation Department Tuesday.

KSP said 26-year-old Bennie L. Britt Jr. of Louisville, was last seen wearing his jail-issued khaki shirt and pants around 12:10 p.m. Britt is a black male, with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6’1” tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Britt was incarcerated on charges including Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon and Possession of Marijuana.

Anyone with information on Britt's whereabouts is asked to notify Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or via the Kentucky State Police App.