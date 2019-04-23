KSP looking for escaped inmate in Christian County

Kentucky State Police are looking for an escaped inmate from Christian County.

Troopers say around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, KSP received a call from Christian County Work Release Detention Program, stating an inmate had escaped.

The escapee is 22-year-old Calvin Jermaine Merritt Jr., of Hopkinsville.

Merritt Jr. is a black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and was barefoot.

Officials say he has a tattoo on the left side of his neck, and "Calvin" tattooed on his upper right arm. He was last seen at East 5th Street and S. Virginia Street in Hopkinsville.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this man, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.