KSP looking for man in connection to Greenville murder

Kentucky State Police are looking for 19-year-old Justin Case of Bremen, in connection to the murder of 42-year-old Overtoon Spoon of Greenville.

At 1:09 p.m. Tuesday December 10, Muhlenberg County Dispatch contacted KSP about passerby who discovered Spoon's body lying in the side yard of a residence on State Route 189 in Greenville.

Through investigation, KSP obtained arrest warrants for Justin Case. He is a white male, 5’10” tall, blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Case has an active arrest warrant for Burglary 1st Degree and Murder.

If anyone knows anything about where Justin Case may be, please call Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.

