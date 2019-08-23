Arrests made in Kentucky State Fair investigation

Three arrests have been made after a handgun was fired at the Kentucky State Fair last Saturday.

Kentucky State Police said detectives arrested a 15-year-old male who was identified as the person who discharged the weapon and charged him with possession of a handgun by a minor and wanton endangerment, 1st degree.

Louisville Metro Police Department arrested a 16-year-old juvenile who was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and an 18-year old male, identified as Jalen Hume. Hume was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and violation of a court order.

Investigators recovered a single shell casing that was found at the sight of the disruption that led to identifying the weapon it was fired from and eventually the males involved. The weapon was used in a Louisville crime earlier in August.