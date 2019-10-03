KSP offers online form for collision reporting

The Kentucky State Police is making traffic collision reporting easier through an online form.

The Civilian Traffic Collision Report can be accessed here.

Kentucky law requires that any person involved in an accident resulting in property damage in excess of five hundred dollars file a written report with the Kentucky State Police no later than 10 days of the accident.

“Replacing the previous civilian traffic collision form with this online method is a necessity in today’s digital age” said Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Branch, Trooper Robert Purdy.

Purdy says the online form is an incredibly useful tool that allows drivers involved in minor collisions to easily fulfill the collision reporting requirements.

Individuals can submit their report on the KSP webpage and download a free copy upon completion. Paper forms of the civilian traffic collision report will be accepted through June 30, 2020.