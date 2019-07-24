KSP releases names of two LaRue County murder-suicide victims

Kentucky State Police is releasing gruesome details on three related deaths, spreading from Louisville to LaRue County.

Although authorities have yet to release the name of the suspect, a press release said he confessed over the phone to a relative that he had killed two women. Shortly after, he set a residence on fire and took his own life.

Investigators said the suspect killed Brittany Wilson in Louisville. They later found her body dismembered and stored in a freezer at a LaRue County home.

Troopers also found the body of Nicole Murray with two bullet wounds at the home.

KSP is waiting on confirmation from the Kentucky Medical Examiner's office to release the name of the now-deceased shooter.

The Louisville Metro Police Department also assisted in the investigation.