KSP reminds Kentuckians of new concealed carry law

The Kentucky State Police wants to remind Kentuckians about the new concealed carry law.

The new law, which went into effect June 28, no longer requires citizens to have a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon.

The new concealed carry law applies to people 21 years of age or older and otherwise qualified to carry a firearm in Kentucky. Restrictions on where the carry of weapons are permitted remains unchanged from the existing CCDW law.

Carry of concealed deadly weapons by Kentucky residents visiting other states is governed by the laws of those states. KSP said it's the responsibility of the gun owner to check whether a license is required in other states before traveling there. The laws of those states may differ on what weapons may be carried.

KSP says anyone who can legally possess a firearm is permitted to carry a concealed firearm or other concealed deadly weapon in Kentucky, without regard to their state of residency.

KSP says they will continue to issue and renew licenses to carry concealed weapons for those who wish to apply and meet the qualifications.

