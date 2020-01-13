KSP reminds substance abusers of Angel Initiative

Kentucky State Police is reminding those who want change in their lives of their Angel Initiative.

The initiative encourages individuals suffering with substance use disorder (SUD) to visit a local KSP post for assistance with treatment. Individuals will be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate and completely voluntary treatment program. The individual will not be arrested or charged with any violations if he or she agrees to participate in treatment.

Kentucky State Police launched the Angel Initiative across Kentucky in March of 2018.

One hundred twenty-nine people across the state sought help in 2019 with the Angel Initiative. Ninety-nine candidates were successfully placed in a same day treatment program.

The most self-reported drugs abused in 2019 were:

1.) Methamphetamine

2.) Prescription Opiates and Heroin

3.) Marijuana

KSP encourages anyone suffering with substance abuse and wants change to reach out to their local Kentucky State Police post for more information.

