KSP requesting assistance finding escaped inmate in Hopkinsville

Kentucky State Police is requesting the public's assistance finding an escaped inmate in Hopkinsville.

According to authorities, on January 6, 2020, KSP received a call stating an inmate had escaped the Christian County Detention Center.

Police say Jaquavius D. Whitlock was on furlough for medical treatment when he exited a family member's vehicle and fled on foot.

Officials say he was last seen on South Oneal Avenue in Hopkinsville, KY at approximately 1:50 PM.

Whitlock is 19, he is described as a black male, with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’9” tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.

Whitlock was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Using Restricted Ammo during Felony (No Shots).