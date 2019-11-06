KSP requesting assistance finding missing Monroe County woman

Kentucky State Police is requesting the public's help finding 21-year-old Katie Cawthorn of Fountain Run, Ky.

According to KSP, Katie is described as a 5'1, 150lb, white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she was last seen on October 1st, 2019, she was wearing black pants, a pink shirt, and brown boots.

KSP was not available to provide a picture at this time.

Authorities ask if anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Kentucky State Police, Post 15 at 1(800) 222-5555.