KSP requesting assistance locating a missing juvenile in Todd County

Kentucky State Police needs your help finding a missing juvenile.

Officials are looking for 17-year-old Kelsie Lee Unser, of Fairview, KY.

She was last seen on Friday, March 27, 2020, at approximately 2:20 p.m. in Todd County.

Kelsie is a white female, 5’6” tall, approximately 228 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a white shirt with “Pink” written on it, and carrying a black and red backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelsie Lee Unser is urged to contact KSP at (270) 676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1(800) 222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.