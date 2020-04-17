KSP requests help identifying driver nearly hit by train

Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident that occurred on April 6.

A civilian’s dash camera captured the incident, showing a four-door passenger car illegally passing him, disregard traffic control devices (indicating a train was approaching), and was nearly struck by a train on 9th Street in Hopkinsville.

Anyone with information on the identity of the operator is encouraged to contact KSP Post 2 in Madisonville at 270-676-3313 or via the Kentucky State Police App.

Callers may remain anonymous.