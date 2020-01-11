KSP searching for Christian County escapee

Kentucky State Police is searching for a Christian County Detention Center escapee.

Officials say an inmate had escaped while on work release at the Senior Citizen’s Center in Hopkinsville Friday night around 10:15 p.m.

The inmate is 38-year-old Wayne Eldridge Weeks of Mt. Olivet, Ky.

He is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 6 ft tall, and weighs approximately 260 pounds.

Weeks was last seen wearing a turquoise short sleeve t-shirt, a dark blue lightweight jacket, and jeans. He has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on his right wrist, Greatful Dead symbol on his right forearm, Greatful Dead dancing bears on his left forearm, and other tattoos on his right and left calves.

Weeks was in jail charged with Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000,Bail Jumping 1st Degree, and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the escapee, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain Anonymous.