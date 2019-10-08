KSP searching for Muhlenberg County inmate who walked from work release

Kentucky State Police in Muhlenberg County are looking for an inmate who walked away from work release late Monday night.

Officials say Thomas Vaught of Central City was serving a sentence for non-violent crimes, when he walked from work release to steal a vehicle.

KSP believes Vaught is driving a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. The truck has a University of Kentucky license plate in the front, and an official plate on the back.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or using the KSP smartphone application.