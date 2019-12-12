KSP searching for escaped Webster County inmate

Kentucky State Police are searching for a an escaped inmate out of Webster County.

At 1:12 p.m. Thursday KSP Post 2 in Madisonville received a call stating an inmate had escaped the Restrictive Custody Center at the Webster County Detention Center. It was discovered the inmate jumped the fence on Wednesday, November 11 at around 4:12 p.m.

The escapee is 29-year-old William Casto, of Corydon, Ky.

Casto is a white male, with brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5’6” tall, and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with khaki pants underneath, and an orange t-shirt with Webster County Jail Trustee on the back.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain Anonymous.