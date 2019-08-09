KSP searching for inmate who walked away from detention center

Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate they say walked away from a detention center yesterday in Elizabethtown.

Representatives from the Hardin county Detention Center's Substance Abuse Program told KSP 22-year-old Jordan Geary of Louisville was walking between his classroom and his dorimitory when he fled on foot.

Authorities searched the area unsuccessfully.

Geary was serving time for a parole violation. KSP says he is 5'8" and 150 lbs.

KSP asks anyone with information on Geary's whereabouts to call them at 1-800-222-5555.