KSP seeking information on suspect in Owensboro glasses theft

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) -- Kentucky State Police are seeking information on a suspect they say stole about $800 worth of glasses frames from Owensboro Family Eye Care.

That suspect is shown in this article's featured image, wearing what appears to be a black shirt and jeans.

The theft happened during business hours on June 7, 2019. Anyone with information about the suspect can call KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or visit kentuckystatepolice.org.

KSP can also be reached through the free KSP mobile phone app.

 
