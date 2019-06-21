KSP seeking information on suspect in Owensboro glasses theft

Kentucky State Police are seeking information on a suspect they say stole about $800 worth of glasses frames from Owensboro Family Eye Care.

That suspect is shown in this article's featured image, wearing what appears to be a black shirt and jeans.

The theft happened during business hours on June 7, 2019. Anyone with information about the suspect can call KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or visit kentuckystatepolice.org.

KSP can also be reached through the free KSP mobile phone app.