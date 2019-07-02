KSP seeking two suspects in Hopkins County theft

Kentucky State Police are looking for two men who may have been involved in the theft of a generator from a parked vehicle at a Hopkins County Walmart.

The theft happened Friday, June 28th around 2:00 p.m. in Hanson.

Surveillance video shows the suspects driving what appears to be a burgundy or maroon Chevrolet passenger vehicle. Kentucky State Police said the men driving may have stolen a Honda 6500 Watt generator from another vehicle's trailer.

The video shows the suspects' car going back toward the city of Hanson, on Veterans Drive.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact KSP Post 2 directly at 270-676-3313, or by using the KSP phone application.