KSP starts raffle for 2020 Jeep Gladiator to support Trooper Island camp

Kentucky State Police are raffling off a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon to support their fundraising efforts for Trooper Island Camp.

The agency is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win the multipurpose vehicle recently named “2020 Pickup of the Year”.

Tickets are $10 each and will be available at any KSP post located throughout the state. Tickets are also available to be purchased online by following this link.

KSP says the winning ticket will be drawn on August 30, 2020 at the Kentucky State Fair. Ticket holders do not have to be present at the drawing to win.

Trooper Island is a free summer camp for disadvantaged boys and girls operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County.

It is financed entirely by donations where each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance and structured, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.