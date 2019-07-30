KSP warning motorists to stop for school and church buses

Kentucky State Police is reminding motorists to take certain precautions while driving during the school year.

KSP said all motorists must heed state law when it comes to school and church buses loading or unloading, or face misdemeanor charges and arrest.

The law states that all motorists must come to a stop and wait if a school or church bus has extended the signal arm and activated the warning lights. The law applies regardless of either vehicle's direction on all highways of four lanes or less.

Troopers added that driving the proper speed limit is another concern as kids head back to school. Drivers speeding in school zones could face fines and, of course, tickets.