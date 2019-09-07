KSP warns community of email scam

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville was contacted by a concerned citizen about an email scam.

The citizen received an email containing a picture of a Kentucky State Police vehicle and a KSP seal at the beginning of the email.

The email stated the subject had received a parking ticket, and if not paid by September 7, 2019, he would be in contempt of court.

The email contained a citation number, and stated the parking citation was for “failure to pay toll.” There was a link in the email to pay the parking fine, and was signed:

Best regards,

Kentucky State Traffic Enforcement

At present time, this is the only report of this type of scam received by Post 2.

The Kentucky State Police would like to remind everyone to never give out your Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone.

To report a possible scam, please contact 888-432-9257 by phone, or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov