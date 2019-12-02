KSP working fatal crash in Barren County

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a fatal crash happened in Barren County Monday morning.

The road is closed near mile marker 7 on New Bowling Green Road.

Traffic is being redirected.

KSP are working a fatal crash on New Bowling Green Road in Barren County. The road is closed and police are directing traffic away from the scene. More details to come. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/H3oAvP4CGJ — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) December 2, 2019

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash involved two vehicles. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. KSP confirms that there is one person who has died.

KSP says this is a 2 vehicle crash that happened around 8 o’clock this morning. This vehicle is one that was involved. KSP confirm one person died in the crash. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/FVylDXXtNv — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) December 2, 2019

The road is expected to be closed for several hours as the accident is being reconstructed.