KSP working fatal crash in Barren County

Updated: Mon 11:06 AM, Dec 02, 2019

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a fatal crash happened in Barren County Monday morning.

The road is closed near mile marker 7 on New Bowling Green Road.

Traffic is being redirected.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash involved two vehicles. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. KSP confirms that there is one person who has died.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours as the accident is being reconstructed.

 
