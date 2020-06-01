KSP working on death investigation in Logan County

Kentucky State Police are working on a death investigation in Logan County.

According to officials, they received a call from the Logan County Sheriff's Department requesting assistance with a death investigation.

KSP detectives responded to a residence on James Rose Road in Logan County where a deceased male had been found.

Authorities say the initial investigation showed that Michael Wilder died while attending to a small brush fire behind his residence.

Wilder was pronounced dead on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.

Officials say the cause of death is unknown and an autopsy has been scheduled with the State Medical Examiner's Office.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.