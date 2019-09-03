KTC ramping up road work in Ohio County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they're ramping up road work in Ohio County starting September 3.

Cape sealing work will be underway on a section of KY 69 between mile markers 16 and 20. The section starts near the entrance to Ohio County Park and ends at the Round Hill Road intersections.

Motorists should expect to see workers and flaggers directing one-lane traffic with alternating flow.

This is the second and final phase of cape sealing work done on this section of KY 69. Weather permitting, work is expected to last about a week.

KTC said the maintenance will increase the road's longevity.