The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says road work is set to begin on a section of KY 1749 Wingfield Church Road on Monday, September 9.

The work will take place between mile points three and four and could last until the end of the month, weather allowing.

A signed detour will utilize KY 743, U.S. 31-W, KY 526, and KY 185. KTC said motorists should allow extra time for travel.