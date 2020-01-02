KY AG asks FBI to investigate ex-Governor Matt Bevin's pardons

Early Thursday January 2, 2020 Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey and state Representative Chris Harris received confirmation that Attorney General Daniel Cameron has made a formal request for an investigation of former Governor Matt Bevin’s pardons by the FBI. The following is a joint statement from Sen. McGarvey and Rep. Harris:

"We want to thank Attorney General Cameron for formally requesting that the FBI investigate former Governor Matt Bevin’s recent pardons. As we wrote in our letter to the Attorney General last month, a governor may have broad pardoning powers, but there must be further scrutiny by law enforcement when there is an appearance of impropriety or corruption. Kentuckians deserve to know if the pardon of Patrick Baker, whose family raised tens of thousands of dollars for Gov. Bevin in 2018, was granted improperly. We believe strongly that this and potentially other pardons should be investigated impartially, and are pleased that the Attorney General agrees and has asked the FBI to make sure that happens.” – Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey and Representative Chris Harris

