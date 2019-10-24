KY man accused of robbing Dollar General with handguns

A Kentucky man was arrested Thursday, accused of robbing a Dollar General in Hopkinsville.

Police say 58-year-old Tony Earl Jones entered the store around 3:30 p.m. Thursday with a handgun in his front and back pockets, while in the process of committing the theft.

Detectives with the Hopkinsville Police Department made contact with Jones and made the arrest. After further investigation, detectives found he was a convicted felon.

Jones was arrested and charged with robbery 1st degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Christian County Jail.