KYTC Engineers teach students about engineering careers

Students at the Butler County Area Technology Center got hands-on experience today learning about engineering.

It's part of the Kentucky Engineering Exposure Network (KEEN) program through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Engineers from KYTC District 3 spoke to students about what different career options they have with a degree in engineering and what engineers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet do for a living.

During their presentation the students we challenged to build bridges with STEM K'NEX toys.

"That's one of the main goals is just to get their interest in engineering," said David Erickson, Transportation Engineer. "We tell them about different types of engineers, not just transportation engineers and then we do a project with them where they build a bridge out of K'NEX pieces and then we break the bridge so it gives them a little bit of hands-on experience."

Officials say it is important to reach middle and high school students to spark their interest in engineering.

"That's really where most kids start figuring out what they may want to do with their careers and of course, you know, a lot of engineering, in general, starts with math courses and science courses," said Erickson.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet provides an engineering scholarship.

For more information about the scholarship contact District three's office in Bowling Green at (270) 746-7898.