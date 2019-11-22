KYTC offering roadside assistance to those travelling for the holidays

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering some assistance to drivers traveling for the holidays. The Safe Patrol Operators will be assisting motorists on Kentucky interstates and parkways with free roadside service.

They will offer services such as gasoline and oil for those in need, changing flat tires, jumping a dead battery, and even minor automotive repairs.

If you find yourself in need of roadside assistance call 887-FOR-KYTC.

 
