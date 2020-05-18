KYTC offering limited services at Frankfort Regional Driver Licensing Office

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday the regional driver licensing office at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) building in Frankfort has reopened for limited services.

Services at the Frankfort REAL ID Regional Driver’s License Office are limited at this time to residents who meet one of the following qualifying criteria:





Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card



License or ID card needed for employment or emergency



New resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential



New applicant who has successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing



Renewal of a credential that expired before March 18, 2020, when license and permit expiration dates were automatically extended for 90 days by emergency order



KYTC Secretary Jim Gray says they're implementing practices to encourage social distancing. He added that what happens at the Frankfort office will help inform the phased opening of other regional offices across the state.

The Regional Driver’s License Office, 200 Mero St., in Frankfort, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Qualifying applicants may make appointments online to request either a standard or REAL ID credential. A limited number of work stations will be available to serve walk-ins. To avoid gatherings in common waiting areas after checking in, applicants may be individually notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.

To maintain the safest possible environment, employees of the office will adhere to Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work standards, which include wearing a mask, and customers will be asked to do the same.

Social distancing will be observed. Surfaces will be cleaned and touch pad equipment sanitized after each use.