KYhirED and Service One Credit Union unveil new partnership

The South Central Workforce Development Board, on behalf of the KYhirED scholar program, is excited to announce a new pilot program with Service One Credit Union.

This program allows college students to work this summer for hourly wages, gain invaluable job experience, receive critical training, plus have the opportunity to be awarded an additional $1500 scholarship towards their Fall Semester.

With their new “SOCU Workforce Connections Program,” Service One interviewed from a pool of prescreened KYhirED students, initially hiring four to serve as “Member Solutions Associates.”

This group will be responsible for consistently providing exceptional service to Service One members by telephone and/or through online communication for tasks such as resolving member inquires, providing account information and resolving or referring electronic services issues.

Simply put, they will be a “voice” for Service One.

Because of the significance of members’ first impressions and frontline experiences, Service One elected to partner with KYhirED in hopes of finding highly motivated, dependable college students to fill these part-time roles.

Leslie Witty, the Vice President of Outreach and Communication for the South Central Workforce Development Board, says, “We’re unique in that we’re focusing on entry level jobs. That’s where businesses have the highest turnover and that’s a fantastic place for students to start building those foundational work skills.”

The South Central Workforce Development Board leads the development and implementation of a highly effective workforce development system in the ten counties of South Central Kentucky in collaboration with business, economic development, education, and community organizations in the labor market area.

For more information about KYhirED Scholarship Program or about the South Central Workforce Development Board, please visit www.southcentralworkforce.com or www.kyhired.com or email leslie@southcentralworkforce.com