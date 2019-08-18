Keeping Up The Heat

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, August 18, 2019

After a steaming hot weekend the 90's roll on to start of the new week. Monday sunshine sticks around with a few clouds we warm up into the lower 90's a stray daytime shower is not out of the question. Those stray to isolated shower chance will be persistent much of the week; however, storm chances increase mid week as a cold front moves through. As it does so it will stall leaving us with slight rain chances but temperatures will drop back into the upper 80's.

TONIGHT: Some High Clouds, Warm and Muggy

Low 72, winds Calming

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated T/Shower Possible

High 93, Low 72, winds SW-6

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated T/Shower Possible

High 92, Low 72, winds SW-5

