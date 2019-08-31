Keeping It Up With The Heat

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, August 31, 2019

Sunshine lives on through our Labor Day weekend! Temperatures will be very Summer-like, with highs close to 90° each day and overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s. Any chance for rain stays very slim through next week. A cold front arrives late Wednesday with a slight chance for showers followed by a bit of a cool down with more pleasant conditions.

In the tropics, we'll be watching Major Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 4 system. Dorian's track still is messy as weak shear from a ridge has driven the path. We will watch for eyewall replacement cycles over the next couple of day, also a trough moves into the Eastern US which will drive the hurricane north. As of now trajectory now more so pushing for Georgia/ South Carolina/ North Carolina. We will keep you up to date with the latest on Hurricane Dorian.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clear, Some Fog

Low 68, winds CALM

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot

High 91, Low 68, winds SW-6

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 90, Low 67, winds N-4

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams