The JA Classroom of the Week is Kelley Price’s 4th grade class at W.R. McNeill Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Sarah Bridgeman who is a Holistic Health Counselor and Beauty Counter Consultant. The 4th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Region” and it introduces students to entrepreneurship and how entrepreneurs use resources to produce goods and services in a region. Students operate a hypothetical hot dog stand to understand the fundamental tasks performed by a business owner and to track the revenue and expenses of a business. Sarah’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is seeing the children get excited every week. She also said, “It’s an honor to be able to serve our children in our community through JA. Over the five weeks, they grow, change, and evolve, and it’s a beautiful experience!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.