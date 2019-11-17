KenTenn Weather Seminar Conference held at Western Kentucky University

Weather lovers from all around traveled to Bowling Green for the annual KenTenn Weather Seminar Conference that took place on Saturday at Western Kentucky University.

From professional meteorologists, to students, to kids who just love to learn about weather, the KenTenn conference brought everyone from around Kentucky and Tennessee together to talk about one thing they all enjoy.

The conference discussed things from flooding and safety, to radar systems, and even tornados.

"The goal of this is to get people more educated about the weather, more interested in the weather, to take things seriously," said John Gordon, National Weather Service Meteorologist.

"Folks when your favorite TV program is on and there's a tornado warning don't go ballistic. There is a reason why we are issuing that tornado warning. we are trying to save you and your families life," added Gordon.

John shared with 13 News a fun fact, Kentucky's coldest day recorded was 37 degrees below freezing.

