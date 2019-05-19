Kenneth Howard receives a "super" welcome home surprise

More than 65 hours and a hospital stay later, 22-month-old Kenneth Howard is home safe.

"My baby is a miracle," said Kenneth's mother, Samantha Moore.

Mother's day evening, Kenneth wandered off into the mountains near his home.

"I can't explain to you what that feels like. You can't explain that feeling," recalled Samantha.

This is something many adults admit, they could not fathom.

"It's hard and that last day I was giving up hope," Samantha pointed out.

Even Batman is in awe of this little boy.

"Today, we're here to celebrate Kenneth," said John Buckland, also known as "Batman."

Saturday, he drove to Prestonsburg to visit during the Floyd County Community Early Childhood Council Heart Fair.

"No matter how much the chips are stacked against you, you may be down, but you're never out," said John.

He talked about an important message many can take from Kenneth's triumphant story.

"With all the drug addiction and all the suicides, and all the things we have going on in our lives, a 22-month-old boy comes along and shows the whole world how to survive and that hope is not dead," John explained.

Before John Buckland transformed into Batman, he lived a villain's life.

"I mean, I went through really bad child abuse, drug addiction because of all that pain that I didn't get help for, two suicide attempts, just a train wreck of a life," recalled John.

Now, he is dedicating his life to fight for the greater good.

"September 4th of 2012, God woke me up in the middle of the night and told me to be Batman," said John.

Driving a Batmobile named the "H4H Hope Mobile", John is the president of Heroes 4 Higher which is a non-profit organization.

"Regardless of how much you wander off in life, don't ever quit fighting," said John.

John visits incredible kids like Kenneth with a story of resilience and faith.

"Technically he was by himself. But I know he wasn't by himself," John pointed out.

"When they found him, the scratch on his head is in the shape of a cross," added Samantha.

Proving anyone can be a superhero.

"He's my little Grizzly Adams," said Kenneth's mom with a smile on her face.

Kenneth Howard was treated for tick bites, scratches, and dehydration; however, he is in great shape considering his journey.