Senior guard Kenny Cooper will not be playing for the Hilltoppers this season.

WKU Basketball released a statement regarding Cooper's eligibility.

"WKU senior guard Kenny Cooper’s appeal for a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA has been denied. He will not be eligible this season.”

Cooper transferred to WKU from Lipscomb in the summer of 2019. In his junior season with the Bison, Cooper averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and two steals.