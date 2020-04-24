Kentuckians are poisoning themselves as they fight COVID-19

Kentucky Poison Control Center sees a 30% increase in calls tied to cleaners and disinfectants

Poisonings related to cleaners and disinfectants are surging as local families work to protect themselves against COVID-19.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, poison control centers nationwide received more than 45,000 calls tied to cleaners and disinfectants during the last quarter, about a 20% increase. While the increase affected all age groups, children ages 5 and under were impacted the most. Complaints included shortness of breath, dizziness, and vomiting.

Kentucky has a similar trend. Last month, the Kentucky Poison Control Center of Norton Children’s Hospital saw a 30% increase in overall exposure calls related to disinfecting agents, including a 56% increase in poisonings from household cleaners and a 30% increase in poisonings from hand sanitizers.

The data shows many of the exposures are from consuming or inhaling these products.

There have also been reports of young kids drinking hand sanitizer, as well as adults breathing in toxic fumes as they mix together combinations of cleaners.

Here are ways parents and caregivers can limit exposure to these poisons:

· Store all household products out of a child’s sight and reach. Young kids often are at eye level with items under the kitchen and bathroom sinks.

· Install child safety locks on cabinets containing poisonous items.

· Always follow all instructions, warnings, and wear eye protection.

· Do not mix chemicals.

· Do not leave poisonous products unattended while in use.

· Never put a potentially poisonous product in something other than its original container where it could be mistaken for something else.

The Kentucky Poison Control Center is staffed with toxicology-certified health care professionals 24 hours a day. They can determine if a child or adult can be treated at home — which often is the case — or if they need to go to an emergency room. All calls and consultations are free and confidential.

The poison hotline is (800) 222-1222. and help is available 24/7.