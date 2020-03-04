Kentuckians can verify restoration of voting rights online

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a new effort to help Kentucky residents determine if they're among the nonviolent felons now qualified to vote.

The website unveiled Wednesday features a searchable database. It lets people find out if their voting rights were restored. It's a followup to the executive order Beshear signed in December to restore voting rights to nonviolent felons with completed sentences.

At the time, the action was estimated to restore voting access for about 140,000 Kentuckians. But Beshear said Wednesday that the figure is higher, at about 152,000 people.

