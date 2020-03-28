Kentuckians create Andy Beshear meme page

Every day at 4 pm central time Governor Andy Beshear addresses the Commonwealth with the lastest COVID-19 news

"Alright we are here just like we are every day for our 5 o clock update on the coronavirus," said Governor Andy Beshear.

Although times like this can be stressful fellow Kentuckians created a Facebook page full of fun and laughter. One Bowling Green resident who helped Beshear in his campaign is now an admin for the meme page.

"We didn't anticipate that it would have any more than maybe a thread of people," said James Line, Admin. "When this all kind of blew up it became very clear that people were looking for a lot of positivity and an outlet for creation, an outlet for connecting with other people during a really difficult time where we are all kind of socially distanced."

The Andy meme page has taken off with over 100,00 members in the group. People are constantly posting new memes and even host watch parties every day for the Governors update.

"One of the things that are really special about those watch parties is when he talks about a person who has died of COVID-19, everyone share's green hearts and the live stream is just full of green hearts," added Line.

Kentuckians are truly coming together to support one another through laughter. To join the Andy Beshear memes for social distancing teens page click here.