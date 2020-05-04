Phase one of "Healthy at Work" begins on May 11

On May 11, Kentucky will begin phase one of "Healthy at Work," leaving some Kentuckians hesitant.

"Problem is people don't do what they are supposed to do, and if we get too much started, there are gonna be more deaths," said Debra Stevens, Bowling Green resident.

"I am like this sounds fun, because we are all cooped up at home, but when we think about the bigger picture and not ourselves I think it's wise if we held back a little bit," said Bowling Green resident, Sarah Sidebottom.

As part of the phase one plan, on May 20, retail stores and houses of worships will open back up. On the 25th salons will be able to open back up and 10 person social gatherings will be allowed.

While some Kentuckians are hesitant about reopening, others are ready for a reopen as long as it is done safely.

"I think its good as long as it goes slowly and we are not opening everything all at once," said Emma Briggs, Bowling Green resident.

However, the fear of reopening is still there for Kentuckians.

"I am probably fearful of things opening back up. Even though of course selfishly I want things to open back up for myself, but I think my fear is that I work at a senior living home. So for me or other people to begin to go into stores or hair dresser shops and then visitors coming to this senior living home and it being transmitted, that is a horrifying thought," said Olivia Fritz, Bowling Green resident.

Before any of the businesses in phase one re-open each will be asked to meet specific requirements first. Industry-specific requirements will be released in the coming days.