Kentucky legislators push for raising minimum wage

Two Kentucky lawmakers are pushing for new legislation that would raise the minimum wage in the state.

Senator Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, and Representative Kathy Hinkle, D-Louisa, pre-filed legislation to raise the minimum wage for workers in Kentucky.

Bill Request 132, filed by Sen. Thomas, and Bill Request 237, filed by Rep. Hinkle, aim to raise the minimum wage up to $15 an hour by 2027. The bills would also allow for individual cities to enact their own minimum wage.

Kentucky's minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2008.

“We have witnessed record economic growth and job availability, yet workers’ wages have remained stagnant for over a decade,” noted Sen. Thomas. “We need to ensure that everyone has a livable, dignified wage to provide for their family.”

Senator Thomas also mentioned that the United States House of Representatives had recently passed a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 nationwide over the next six years.

BR 132 and BR 237 will be heard when the General Assembly convenes for the regular legislative session in January 2020.