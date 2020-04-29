Kentucky AG asks Gov. Beshear allow in-person services, threatens lawsuit

Controversy heightens around Governor Beshear's order prohibiting mass gathering leaving most churches empty for over a month now.

"The order is over-broad," said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Cameron says practicing one's faith is a constitutional right which is why he threatened a lawsuit against Governor Beshear on Tuesday. This wouldn't be the first lawsuit Cameron has filed against Beshear. He joined a lawsuit first filed by a Kentucky woman who was upset over the out-of-state travel restriction.

"My responsibility is to the constitution that is why we continue to look at these executive orders to make sure they don't disregard the constitution," Cameron told 13 News. "39-A, Kentucky revised statues, gives the ability for the governor in times of emergency to act. You have to weigh that against the constitution," explained Cameron.

He's calling on Governor Beshear, saying the order needs to be tailored to allow churches to still operate.

"What I would like to see personally, is the governor rescind that order and narrowly tailor it for churches to have in-person meetings, consistent with the constitution and CDC guidelines," said Cameron.

Meanwhile, even if the order was lifted this week, many local churches have said they will likely still do online services for the time being.

"Look at what's the safest way for us to proceed," said Pastor Andy Toopes, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

"We don't really have a set day," said Senior Pastor Jason Pettus of Living Hope Church. "We want to gauge their level of comfort, we want to gauge their expectations, how they are envisioning a gathering in the same building."

And so the debate goes on -- where one says infringement of rights, while the other side argues public safety.

"We are sensitive to the fact that we have to keep people safe, but again as it points specifically to the ban that prohibits churches from in-person gathering, it's very troubling," said Cameron.

Gov. Beshear has said that his order doesn't single out churches. He added that a judge indicated that they are likely to rule that everything he has done is legal.

"I'm not trying to set rules that are difficult, and I'm not trying to set rules that are controversial," said Beshear at Tuesday's press briefing. "I'm trying to set rules that save people's life."

