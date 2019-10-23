Kentucky AG secures $17 million settlement with birth control maker

Attorney General Andy Beshear has secured a $17 million settlement with Bayer Corporation, a U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based Bayer AG, over claims that it misled Kentucky women about risks associated with its birth control drugs, Yasmin and Yaz.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit from 2013, which alleged that from 2007 to 2012, and again after 2015, Bayer failed to provide accurate marketing information to women.

The suit says the company did not disclose the scientific evidence that indicated the two drugs (containing drospirenone) create a higher risk for blood clots compared to similar contraceptives containing first-generation progestins.

After litigation fees, a portion of the settlement will be available for the General Assembly to appropriate during the next budget session.

Beshear said he would like to see the funds used to help Kentuckians access affordable health care and address other public health needs.

While Bayer does not admit liability for its actions, part of the settlement will go to pay the state’s investigation costs, litigation fees and other costs associated with developing the case. Pursuant to that contract, a fee will be paid to outside counsel for their work on the case.

Beshear is also urging the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to review the latest information regarding the risks of these drospirenone-containing drugs and to ensure consumers and doctors are fully informed.

Kentuckians who think they have been harmed should seek a private attorney. Bayer previously settled thousands of cases with women who suffered injuries from blood clots after taking its drug.

Kentucky and other states also secured an order against Bayer in 2009, which made the company correct deceptive advertisements that led customers to believe Yasmin and Yaz could be used to treat other conditions, like acne, which were not approved by the FDA.

The Office of the Attorney General believes Kentucky is the only state to take additional legal action to enforce the initial judgment.

The Office of the Attorney General says to date, settlements and civil litigation from Beshear’s consumer protection efforts have resulted in more than $35 million to the Commonwealth’s general fund.