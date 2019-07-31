Kentucky AG warns of rise of employment scams

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office has received employment scam complaints from 11 different counties, including a few in our area.

In a press release, Beshear said the most common scams involved asking prospects to pay upfront for job placement services or provide personal or financial information to accept a fake job offer.

“Always be wary of work-from-home postings that require few qualifications yet offer easy schedules and big paychecks,” Beshear said. “Just remember, if the job offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

One scam has the victim deposit a company check and buy a computer to be used for work. The scammer asks the victim to send that computer to the company, promising to install special software. Instead, the scammer keeps the computer, leaving the victim liable for its cost, as well as overdraft fees associated with the fake check.

Beshear said Kentuckians can file complaints online.