Kentucky Academy of Physician Assistants commends Governor Beshear for signing HB 135

The Kentucky Academy of Physician Assistants (KAPA) thanks Governor Beshear for swiftly signing a HB 135 into law, authorizing Kentucky PAs (physician assistants) to prescribe Schedule III-V controlled medications.

This is a significant achievement for patients and the profession in the state, as laws that restrict PA prescriptive authority can cause interruptions in the delivery of care. If a patient seen by a PA requires medication that state laws prohibit the PA from prescribing, then both patient and clinician are forced to take extra steps to ensure the patient receives the medication, which can result in additional costs to the system.

“During this time, our state needs to empower all healthcare providers to do everything they can for patients and keep healthcare teams working together as efficiently as possible. Giving PAs the authorization to prescribe Schedule III-V controlled medications updates Kentucky’s laws to be more consistent with PA prescriptive authority in other states and removes an outdated, unnecessary barrier to patient care,” KAPA President Laurie Garner, PhD, PA-C, said.

PAs are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, and often serve as a patient’s principal healthcare provider. With thousands of hours of medical training, PAs are versatile and collaborative.

PAs practice in every state and in every medical setting and specialty, improving healthcare access and quality.