Patriotic salute this Friday flying over Bowling Green

The Kentucky Air National Guard says on Friday, May 1, they will be presenting a two-ship C-130 flyover across the Commonwealth of Kentucky - and one of those areas will be over Bowling Green.

South Central Kentucky is the fourth part of the plane's route. The aircraft is set to fly over South Warren High School at 3:49 Central time.

The flyover locations also include Frankfort, Lexington, Pikeville, Owensboro and Louisville.

“We hope all Kentuckians feel a sense of pride and connectedness when they see their C-130s flying overhead," Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, said in a statement.

The aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

“It is a privilege for the men and women of the Kentucky Air National Guard to provide a ‘thank you’ to the first responders, essential personnel and all military service members providing support and resources during this time,” said Mounkes.

Operation American Resolve is comprised of a series of flyovers in major cities to demonstrate the United States Air Force’s continued readiness during COVID-19, while saluting American heroes on the forefront of the fight. The flyover is intended to lift morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19.